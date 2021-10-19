AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

