Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

