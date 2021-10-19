Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

