AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANPC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.