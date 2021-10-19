Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATBPF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

