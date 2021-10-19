ApeSwap Finance Price Down 3% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $150.61 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 67,664,105 coins and its circulating supply is 67,468,591 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

