APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 51,800 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of CarGurus worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,551 shares of company stock worth $20,338,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

