APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

