APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.52% of Sohu.com worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $851.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

