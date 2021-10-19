APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 31,051 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 351.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.