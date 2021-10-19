Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.