Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

APLIF stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.