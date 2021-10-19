Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.97 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

