Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 7-9%, with high-single to low-double-digit growth for Fluid Power & Flow Control and a high-single-digit rise for Service Center-Based Distribution. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2022. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, and inflation in raw material and other costs remain concerning. High tax rates (22-23% predicted for fiscal 2022 versus 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts too might add to woes.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

