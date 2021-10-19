Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.