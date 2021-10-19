Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,365,597 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.76.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.