Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

ETR AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.03 ($7.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,055,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

