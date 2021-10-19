Arweave Price Reaches $50.65 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $50.65 or 0.00081365 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $23.13 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.