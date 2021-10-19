Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.
Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94.
In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
