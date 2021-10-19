Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

