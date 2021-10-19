Assurant, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIZ. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $162.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,069,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

