Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

