Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

