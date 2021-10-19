Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATCX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 52,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

