Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $414.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

