AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 103.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 172,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 64,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.