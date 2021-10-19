AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,001,882 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

