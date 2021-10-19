AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

