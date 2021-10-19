Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.07 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

