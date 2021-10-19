Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 31,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,117. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

