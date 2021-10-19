Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.50.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $292.67 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

