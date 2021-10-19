Axa S.A. Buys 3,200 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

