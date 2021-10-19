Axa S.A. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

WEC stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

