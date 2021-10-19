Axa S.A. Invests $449,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $11,481,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.