Axa S.A. Invests $538,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

