Axa S.A. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.