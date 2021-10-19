Axa S.A. Makes New $598,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

