Axa S.A. Takes $502,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

