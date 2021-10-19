Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AXI opened at GBX 92.86 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.70. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31).

