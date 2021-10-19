AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

