Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $917,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.