Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AX stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

