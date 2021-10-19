bAlpha Price Tops $42.31 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.31 or 0.00065938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $761,562.30 and $339,942.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

