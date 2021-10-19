Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $391.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

