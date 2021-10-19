Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 484.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

