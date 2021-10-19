Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 6,724.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.