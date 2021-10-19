Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

