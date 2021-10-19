Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $936.07 million, a PE ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

