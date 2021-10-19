Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 793.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,694,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,493,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,498 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

