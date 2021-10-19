Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

