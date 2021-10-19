Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,921 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

